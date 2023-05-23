Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $7.82 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 1.6% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.71. 20,615,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,225,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.17 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The company has a market cap of $218.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.32.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.28%.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,813,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,999. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

