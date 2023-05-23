Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 10,841 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,841 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,674,000 after buying an additional 61,884 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 121,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 19,580 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 976.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 118,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 81,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 45,589 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS FLOT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 923,073 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.38.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

