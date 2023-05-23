Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 300 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.47. 643,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,511,747. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $99.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.74 and its 200-day moving average is $88.82.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.58%.

EMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.88.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

