LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Shares Gap Up to $7.17

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.17, but opened at $7.43. LiveWire Group shares last traded at $7.60, with a volume of 4,252 shares changing hands.
Separately, Citigroup dropped their target price on LiveWire Group from $8.70 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.41.
About LiveWire Group
LiveWire Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing of electric motorcycles in North America, Europe/Middle East/Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. It offers its products under the LiveWire brand name. The company has strategic partnerships with Harley-Davidson, Inc and the KYMCO Group. LiveWire Group, Inc was founded in 2010 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
