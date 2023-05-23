LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Shares Gap Up to $7.17

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.17, but opened at $7.43. LiveWire Group shares last traded at $7.60, with a volume of 4,252 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup dropped their target price on LiveWire Group from $8.70 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Get LiveWire Group alerts:

LiveWire Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiveWire Group

About LiveWire Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LiveWire Group stock. Flow State Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of LiveWire Group, Inc. ( NYSE:LVWR Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

LiveWire Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing of electric motorcycles in North America, Europe/Middle East/Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. It offers its products under the LiveWire brand name. The company has strategic partnerships with Harley-Davidson, Inc and the KYMCO Group. LiveWire Group, Inc was founded in 2010 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LiveWire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveWire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.