LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) CFO Sells $10,536.00 in Stock

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) CFO James E. Galeese sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $10,536.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,351.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

LSI Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LYTS traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $12.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,382. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.98 and a 200-day moving average of $12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $359.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.08. LSI Industries Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

LSI Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LSI Industries

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYTS. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its position in shares of LSI Industries by 162.0% in the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 486,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after buying an additional 300,751 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,256,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of LSI Industries by 1,914.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 264,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after buying an additional 251,563 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in LSI Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $2,362,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in LSI Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of LSI Industries from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of LSI Industries from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LSI Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

About LSI Industries

(Get Rating)

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.