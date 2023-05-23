Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management trimmed its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,553 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth about $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth about $774,000. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded down $5.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $357.48. 517,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,741,575. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $357.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.20. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $389.06. The company has a market capitalization of $45.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.39.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.50.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total value of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,324. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

