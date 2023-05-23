Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Shares Down 5.1%

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) shares fell 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.67 and last traded at $6.69. 3,549,432 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 11,196,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on LAZR. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Luminar Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Luminar Technologies from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Luminar Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.42.

Luminar Technologies Trading Down 7.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Luminar Technologies ( NASDAQ:LAZR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8,821.02% and a negative net margin of 1,043.14%. As a group, research analysts expect that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Austin Russell purchased 1,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.83 per share, for a total transaction of $7,579,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,330,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,583,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 43.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Luminar Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 118,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Luminar Technologies by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in Luminar Technologies by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 29,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Luminar Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 167,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in Luminar Technologies by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

Further Reading

