LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stake Increased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 35,927 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $9,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LYB. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,134. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $117.22. The company has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.70. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LYB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.37.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

