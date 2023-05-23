Mammoth Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $12.60 Million (MMT)

Mammoth (MMT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. Mammoth has a total market cap of $12.60 million and $7,727.02 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mammoth coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mammoth has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mammoth alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00007457 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00020421 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00025338 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000091 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00017850 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,173.41 or 0.99951321 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Mammoth Profile

Mammoth (CRYPTO:MMT) is a coin. It launched on September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 coins. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mammoth’s official message board is medium.com/@mmtchain. The official website for Mammoth is mmtchain.io. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mammoth Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00180001 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mammoth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mammoth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mammoth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mammoth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.