Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 544,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,395 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $6,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the first quarter worth $213,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 25.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 13,858 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the first quarter worth $378,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the first quarter worth $413,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 22.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 516,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,825,000 after purchasing an additional 93,841 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EFT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.22. The stock had a trading volume of 28,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,054. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.52. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $13.22.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Announces Dividend

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $0.111 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The firm’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.

Further Reading

