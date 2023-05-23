Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Buys 7,865 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 364,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,865 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.9% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,103,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,083,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,733 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,578,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,010,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,675 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,197,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,333,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,585 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 23,903,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $872,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,158 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 15,749,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $613,906,000 after acquiring an additional 339,504 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.78. 3,927,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,981,302. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $44.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.16. The firm has a market cap of $70.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

