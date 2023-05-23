Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Has $6.77 Million Stock Position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 618,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,882 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $6,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 1,141.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 46,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 21.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:EFR traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.11. 25,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,193. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $13.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.44.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.103 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

