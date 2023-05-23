Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Increases Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in Amgen by 930.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in Amgen by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Amgen by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen reduced their target price on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.94.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $2.31 on Tuesday, hitting $226.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 846,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $220.44 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $238.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.92%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

