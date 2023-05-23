MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIPGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler downgraded MEI Pharma from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of MEI Pharma from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of MEI Pharma from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.00.

MEI Pharma Stock Down 3.5 %

MEIP stock opened at $7.34 on Friday. MEI Pharma has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $13.60. The company has a market cap of $48.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 969.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 72,488 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 177,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 8.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,245,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 476,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical compounds. Its products include Zandelisib, Voruciclib, and ME-344. The company was founded on December 1, 2000 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

