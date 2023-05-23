MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler downgraded MEI Pharma from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of MEI Pharma from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of MEI Pharma from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.00.
MEI Pharma Stock Down 3.5 %
MEIP stock opened at $7.34 on Friday. MEI Pharma has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $13.60. The company has a market cap of $48.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.43.
MEI Pharma Company Profile
MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical compounds. Its products include Zandelisib, Voruciclib, and ME-344. The company was founded on December 1, 2000 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
