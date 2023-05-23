MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler downgraded MEI Pharma from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of MEI Pharma from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of MEI Pharma from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.00.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

MEI Pharma Stock Down 3.5 %

MEIP stock opened at $7.34 on Friday. MEI Pharma has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $13.60. The company has a market cap of $48.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MEI Pharma Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 969.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 72,488 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 177,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 8.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,245,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 476,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical compounds. Its products include Zandelisib, Voruciclib, and ME-344. The company was founded on December 1, 2000 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.