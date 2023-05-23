MELD Price Tops $0.0189 on Major Exchanges (MELD)

MELD (MELD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. MELD has a total market cap of $32.74 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MELD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, MELD has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MELD

MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,734,494,735 tokens. MELD’s official website is www.meld.com. The official message board for MELD is medium.com/meld-labs. MELD’s official Twitter account is @meld_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MELD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cardano platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.0191111 USD and is up 2.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $1,932,492.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

