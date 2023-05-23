Meter Governance One Day Volume Reaches $185,711.49 (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 23rd. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for about $2.09 or 0.00007810 BTC on popular exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $35.76 million and approximately $185,711.49 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003703 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000709 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,460,599 coins and its circulating supply is 17,118,356 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 44,454,511 with 17,116,297 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.15085704 USD and is down -2.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $277,402.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.