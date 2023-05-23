Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Acquires 1,031 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.2% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 4.8% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,486,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 14,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. SVB Securities upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE ABBV traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $143.76. 1,745,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,827,298. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.09.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $1,212,363.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,711,801.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,356 shares of company stock valued at $19,901,151 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Articles

