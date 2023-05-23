Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Acquires 331 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,415,000 after acquiring an additional 20,542 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its holdings in American Tower by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $2,574,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 115,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,572,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT stock traded down $3.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $189.77. 498,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,959,417. The company has a market capitalization of $88.44 billion, a PE ratio of 64.49, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $282.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 208.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on AMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Moffett Nathanson raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.12.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

