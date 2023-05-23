Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Boosts Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 89.6% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Oshkosh

In related news, SVP Jason P. Baab sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oshkosh Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OSK traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.93. 106,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,906. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $69.30 and a twelve month high of $106.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.84.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.59. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OSK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $109.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $114.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $113.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.21.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

