Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Boosts Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,203,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,113,000 after acquiring an additional 226,774 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Cummins by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,240,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,171 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,142,000 after acquiring an additional 173,139 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Cummins by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,082,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,873,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cummins by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,055,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,112,000 after acquiring an additional 55,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In related news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total transaction of $836,637.93. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cummins Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.25.

NYSE CMI traded down $0.98 on Tuesday, reaching $217.05. The stock had a trading volume of 170,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.27 and a 12-month high of $261.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $227.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.72. The stock has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

See Also

