Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Boosts Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 17,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital grew its stake in Prologis by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 2,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in Prologis by 11.0% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $123.00. The stock had a trading volume of 906,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,875,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.55. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $138.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.90.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

