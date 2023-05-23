Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Boosts Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Moody’s accounts for 1.6% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Moody’s by 14.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 356,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,662,000 after purchasing an additional 45,601 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Moody’s by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 318,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Moody’s by 10.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total transaction of $146,580.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at $452,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.10, for a total transaction of $837,227.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,381.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total value of $146,580.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at $452,488.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,701 shares of company stock worth $7,046,117. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE MCO traded down $7.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $313.55. The stock had a trading volume of 213,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,464. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $57.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $302.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.80. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.16 and a 52-week high of $335.91.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 25.42%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.80.

Moody’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.