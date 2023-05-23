Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) Shares Gap Down to $11.79

Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.79, but opened at $11.44. Mondee shares last traded at $11.74, with a volume of 34,860 shares.

Separately, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Mondee from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Mondee Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $961.74 million and a P/E ratio of -9.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.42.

Mondee ( NASDAQ:MOND Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $39.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.77 million. On average, analysts predict that Mondee Holdings, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOND. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondee in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Mondee in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of Mondee in the third quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondee in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondee in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform.

