Moonbeam Price Hits $0.28 on Top Exchanges (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00001044 BTC on exchanges. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $182.14 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00053971 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00038591 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00018532 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000228 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00005999 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004555 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,068,582,236 coins and its circulating supply is 642,488,154 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

