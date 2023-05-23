MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Acquired by Tsai Capital Corp

Tsai Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,140 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. MSCI makes up approximately 2.1% of Tsai Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Tsai Capital Corp’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSCI. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in MSCI by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in MSCI by 152.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on MSCI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on MSCI in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on MSCI in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on MSCI from $560.00 to $522.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on MSCI from $611.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.50.

Shares of NYSE MSCI traded down $11.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $460.84. 136,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,254. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $379.63 and a twelve month high of $572.50. The company has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $513.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $509.54.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $592.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.92 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.49% and a net margin of 38.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.60%.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

