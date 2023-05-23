Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,623 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Mueller Industries worth $6,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 180.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 13,665 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Mueller Industries by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 148,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,782,000 after purchasing an additional 10,255 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Mueller Industries by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Mueller Industries by 239.6% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 285,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,844,000 after purchasing an additional 201,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mueller Industries by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MLI opened at $79.65 on Tuesday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $80.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 10.07%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $148,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,668.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $148,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,668.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $38,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,275,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,007 shares of company stock valued at $441,050. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of Domestic Piping Systems Group, Great Lakes Copper, Heatlink Group, European Operations, Trading Group, Jungwoo-Mueller, and Mueller Middle East.

