My DeFi Pet Trading 5% Lower Over Last Week (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 23rd. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $926,521.97 and $485,725.58 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be purchased for $0.0315 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004045 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000104 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000399 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00024256 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00008958 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,373,688 tokens. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

