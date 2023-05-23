Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Shares Gap Up to $20.07

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.07, but opened at $21.97. Myriad Genetics shares last traded at $22.53, with a volume of 112,759 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MYGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Myriad Genetics Stock Up 13.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.67 and its 200 day moving average is $19.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $181.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.56 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 21.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Myriad Genetics news, COO Nicole Lambert sold 6,433 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $151,046.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 240,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,647,080.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Myriad Genetics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYGN. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 3,097,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,949,000 after buying an additional 1,636,284 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,432,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,748,000 after buying an additional 783,718 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,096,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,425,000 after buying an additional 770,460 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,804,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,292,000 after buying an additional 607,932 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 190.6% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 873,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,288,000 after buying an additional 572,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

About Myriad Genetics

(Get Rating)

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.