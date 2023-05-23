Nano (XNO) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $510,762.02

Nano (XNO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One Nano coin can now be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00002605 BTC on exchanges. Nano has a market capitalization of $94.38 million and $510,762.02 worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nano has traded down 2.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,192.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.18 or 0.00335321 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00012852 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $151.30 or 0.00556381 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00067501 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $115.54 or 0.00424901 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003657 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.