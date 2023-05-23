National Bankshares Raises Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Price Target to C$7.25

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

FVI has been the subject of several other research reports. Pi Financial cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Performance

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at C$4.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.90. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12 month low of C$2.82 and a 12 month high of C$5.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.76, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines ( TSE:FVI Get Rating ) (NYSE:FSM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03. Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative return on equity of 10.96% and a negative net margin of 21.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.0809118 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

