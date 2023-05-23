Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Shares Down 4.2%

Shares of Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating) were down 4.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $47.02 and last traded at $47.02. Approximately 26,411 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 25,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Natural Resource Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Natural Resource Partners Stock Down 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.59 million, a PE ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.59.

Natural Resource Partners Announces Dividend

Natural Resource Partners ( NYSE:NRP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The energy company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 61.73%. The company had revenue of $97.06 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.11%.

Institutional Trading of Natural Resource Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Natural Resource Partners during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Natural Resource Partners in the first quarter worth about $555,000. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in Natural Resource Partners by 20.1% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 8,496 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Natural Resource Partners by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,273 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Natural Resource Partners by 64.8% in the first quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,055 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.67% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Resource Partners

Natural Resource Partners LP engages in the business of owning, managing, and leasing a diversified portfolio of mineral properties. It operates through the Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash segments. The Coal Royalty and Other segment consists of coal royalty properties and coal-related transportation and processing assets.

