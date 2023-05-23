Navcoin Price Reaches $0.0528 on Exchanges (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 23rd. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. Navcoin has a total market cap of $4.03 million and $41,230.92 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0528 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.72 or 0.00129518 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00061495 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00038812 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00022165 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003765 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000479 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,205,341 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

