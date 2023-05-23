Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $13.14, but opened at $14.24. Navigator shares last traded at $14.72, with a volume of 214,883 shares changing hands.
The shipping company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.95 million. Navigator had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 3.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.
NVGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Navigator from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navigator in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Navigator currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.61.
Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.
