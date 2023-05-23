Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $13.14, but opened at $14.24. Navigator shares last traded at $14.72, with a volume of 214,883 shares changing hands.

The shipping company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.95 million. Navigator had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 3.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Navigator from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navigator in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Navigator currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Navigator Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,136 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Estabrook Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 60,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 586,001 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after buying an additional 74,000 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 125,053 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 253,956 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.61.

About Navigator

(Get Rating)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.



