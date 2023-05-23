NEAR Protocol Trading Down 0.8% This Week (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.49 billion and approximately $47.10 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $1.64 or 0.00006034 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00053984 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00038634 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00018504 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004485 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001041 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 908,023,879 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 908,023,879 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.65659357 USD and is up 3.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 244 active market(s) with $49,600,025.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.