Necessity Retail REIT (NASDAQ:RTL) Shares Up 6%

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.99 and last traded at $4.97. Approximately 354,920 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 711,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Necessity Retail REIT from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $654.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. This is a boost from Necessity Retail REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.42%. Necessity Retail REIT’s payout ratio is currently -68.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTL. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Necessity Retail REIT by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Necessity Retail REIT by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 267,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 6,955 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 183,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 41,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 83,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

Necessity Retail REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

