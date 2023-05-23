Neo (NEO) Trading Up 8.7% Over Last 7 Days

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. One Neo coin can now be bought for $10.23 or 0.00037742 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Neo has a market capitalization of $721.26 million and approximately $78.81 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Neo has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Neo Profile

Neo (CRYPTO:NEO) is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neo’s official message board is medium.com/neo-smart-economy. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Neo is neo.org.

Buying and Selling Neo

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO (NEO) is a blockchain platform and cryptocurrency designed to build decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contracts. It was created by a team of developers led by Da Hongfei and Erik Zhang. NEO has its own token, GAS, used to pay for transaction fees and computational resources. NEO tokens can be used for payment, as a store of value, and can be traded on various exchanges.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

