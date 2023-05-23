New Harbor Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 576,175 SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

New Harbor Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 576,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,726,000. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF comprises 6.9% of New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. New Harbor Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.28% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 45.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 41,951 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 332.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 33,395 shares in the last quarter.

SPTL stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,454,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,066,190. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $26.87 and a 52-week high of $34.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.23.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

