New Harbor Financial Group LLC Decreases Stake in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

New Harbor Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Sandstorm Gold accounts for about 0.0% of New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 302.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 7,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 55.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAND. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $8.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.66.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

SAND traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,480,134. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $7.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.50.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $38.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.00 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 53.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sandstorm Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 17th. This is a boost from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 16.22%.

About Sandstorm Gold

(Get Rating)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Fruta del Norte, Hounde, Karma, Relief Canyon, Santa Elena, Vale Royalties, Yamana Silver Stream, Other, and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.