New Harbor Financial Group LLC Decreases Stake in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

New Harbor Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Sandstorm Gold accounts for about 0.0% of New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 302.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 7,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 55.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAND. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $8.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.66.
Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance
Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $38.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.00 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 53.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sandstorm Gold Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 17th. This is a boost from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 16.22%.
About Sandstorm Gold
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Fruta del Norte, Hounde, Karma, Relief Canyon, Santa Elena, Vale Royalties, Yamana Silver Stream, Other, and Corporate.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sandstorm Gold (SAND)
- BJ’s Pulse On Retail Beats Expectations
- Just How Real Is Zoom’s Recovery Potential?
- Can Lowe’s Lead Discretionary Stocks Lower In 2023?
- AutoZone Reports Earnings Beat, Shares Fall, Outlook Positive
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Deserves A Higher Price Multiple
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.