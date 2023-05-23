New Harbor Financial Group LLC Increases Position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

New Harbor Financial Group LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Silver Trust accounts for approximately 0.3% of New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSLV. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 31.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,023,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,015,000 after acquiring an additional 721,997 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 602.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 583,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 500,527 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,036,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,539,000 after purchasing an additional 193,174 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $373,000.

NYSEARCA PSLV traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.07. 927,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,525,295. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.92. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $8.99.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

