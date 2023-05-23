New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.17.

NYMT has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on New York Mortgage Trust from $2.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on New York Mortgage Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at about $191,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 71.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at $425,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 433,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 23,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 97.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 22,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

NYMT stock opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 9.31 and a quick ratio of 9.31. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $12.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.06%. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -61.30%.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance, and management of mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets. Its investment portfolio includes credit sensitive single-family and multi-family assets. The company was founded on September 26, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

