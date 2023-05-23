NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) is Tsai Capital Corp’s 5th Largest Position

Tsai Capital Corp lessened its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,729 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. NIKE comprises 4.9% of Tsai Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Tsai Capital Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of NIKE by 487.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,151,470 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $178,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,322 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,781,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $314,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,312 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 221.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,913 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of NIKE by 260.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,722,300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $143,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,900 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,615,256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,028,100,000 after purchasing an additional 984,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $13,294,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,355,871 shares in the company, valued at $163,870,569.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 220,282 shares of company stock worth $26,447,640. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,507,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,923,583. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. NIKE’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 39.19%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on NIKE from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on NIKE from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

