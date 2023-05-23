Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $87.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.55 million. Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 2.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

Nordic American Tankers Stock Up 8.4 %

Shares of NAT opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.51. Nordic American Tankers has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $837.27 million, a P/E ratio of 66.83 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Nordic American Tankers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,000.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordic American Tankers

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAT. State Street Corp lifted its position in Nordic American Tankers by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,360,582 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,158,000 after buying an additional 648,641 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Nordic American Tankers by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,100,539 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 466,908 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 7.1% during the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 280,418 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 18,697 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter worth about $1,094,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NAT. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Nordic American Tankers from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

