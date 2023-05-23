Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $87.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.55 million. Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 2.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share.
Nordic American Tankers Stock Up 8.4 %
Shares of NAT opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.51. Nordic American Tankers has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $837.27 million, a P/E ratio of 66.83 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.62.
Nordic American Tankers Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,000.00%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordic American Tankers
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NAT. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Nordic American Tankers from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.
Nordic American Tankers Company Profile
Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nordic American Tankers (NAT)
- Doximity is an Overlooked Medical Ecosystem AI Play
- Key Terms You Need to Know When Trading Low-Float Stocks
- 2 Cheap Stocks And 1 Cheap Sector The Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Reasons Royal Caribbean Stock Can Keep Floating Higher
- Can IonQ Be the Leader in Quantum Computing as a Service?
Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.