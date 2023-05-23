North American Construction Group Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th.
North American Construction Group Stock Performance
TSE:NOA opened at C$25.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$24.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$21.03. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of C$12.65 and a 52-week high of C$26.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of C$675.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.58.
Insider Transactions at North American Construction Group
In other news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.10, for a total transaction of C$924,000.00. 9.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About North American Construction Group
North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.
