Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.16

Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.16 and last traded at $11.16, with a volume of 97035 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

Northern Star Investment Corp. III Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.07.

Institutional Trading of Northern Star Investment Corp. III

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,031,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,079,000 after purchasing an additional 55,558 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 132.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 232,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 132,141 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 93.7% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 20,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 10,051 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. III in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. III in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Northern Star Investment Corp. III Company Profile

Northern Star Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of direct-to-consumer and digitally-disruptive e-commerce spaces.

