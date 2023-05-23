NT Minerals Limited (ASX:NTM) Insider Acquires A$28,000.00 in Stock

NT Minerals Limited (ASX:NTM – Get Rating) insider Roy Jansan purchased 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$28,000.00 ($18,666.67).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 3.45.
