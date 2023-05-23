NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,112 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.7% of StoneX Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,723,635.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at $128,723,635.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,584 shares of company stock valued at $16,244,510 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. TheStreet upgraded NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $4.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $307.64. The company had a trading volume of 20,805,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,106,891. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $275.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.37. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $318.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

