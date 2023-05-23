O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 58,734 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,068,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of META. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after acquiring an additional 249,926 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth about $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on META. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.87.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ META opened at $248.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.71. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $253.57. The company has a market capitalization of $636.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.18, for a total value of $95,569.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,854,757.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.18, for a total value of $95,569.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,188 shares in the company, valued at $6,854,757.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,040 shares of company stock worth $8,571,483. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.