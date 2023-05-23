O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $9.38 Million Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,408 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $9,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,550,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,420,101,000 after acquiring an additional 315,032 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,803,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,590,000 after buying an additional 83,221 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,102,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,652,000 after buying an additional 408,379 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,406,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,588,000 after buying an additional 395,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,362,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,628,000 after buying an additional 43,387 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price target on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.14.

Shares of ZTS opened at $179.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $187.82. The stock has a market cap of $82.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $173.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.86%.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

