O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,476,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,782 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $9,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in NatWest Group by 225.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 0.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on NWG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 310 ($3.86) to GBX 330 ($4.10) in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 390 ($4.85) to GBX 380 ($4.73) in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays cut NatWest Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $363.08.

NatWest Group Stock Performance

NYSE:NWG opened at $6.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. NatWest Group plc has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $7.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.73. The company has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.28.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 21.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NatWest Group plc will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NatWest Group

(Get Rating)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

