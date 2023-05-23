Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Old Second Bancorp from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.00.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

Old Second Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:OSBC opened at $12.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $549.83 million, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.09. Old Second Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.79 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.00 and its 200 day moving average is $15.39.

Old Second Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Second Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 11.49%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 232,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 95,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 6.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 1.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 58,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Old Second Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The firm operates through the community banking segment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.